‘Not Reactionary’: US Demonstrates Readiness Of Nuclear Force With ICBM Test

The U.S. military said Tuesday it launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The test launch was part of the routine demonstration of U.S. nuclear readiness to provide confidence in the effectiveness and lethality of our nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to a statement from the Air Force Global Strike Command. The Air Force insisted that such tests have occurred more than 300 times before and are “not the result of current world events.”

The U.S. had previously cancelled ICBM testing over increasing tensions with China after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, Axios noted. Testing was also paused in March over increased tensions with Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our test launches are scheduled well in advance and are not reactionary to world events,” Task Force Commander Maj. Armand Wong said in the statement. “A meticulous planning process for each launch begins six-months to a year prior to launch. Our best Airmen from each of the three missile wings worked in conjunction with the 576th Flight Test Squadron to proudly showcase some very technical skills that comprise the heart of our nuclear deterrence mission.”

