Security For Democratic Congresswomen Accused Of Roughing Up Man, Police To Investigate

A police investigation has been opened over allegations that Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings’ security wrongfully pushed a man to the ground outside a campaign event earlier in August.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two videos, first obtained by Florida Politics, capturing the moment security guards confronted a man and tackled him to the ground outside the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park Aug. 6. Demings was hosting a meet-and-greet event at the park that day, the outlet reported.

The first video shows three men in the first round of footage approaching the camera before shoving him to the ground, appearing to detain him. The man was later hospitalized due to the incident, Marco Rubio’s campaign said in a press release obtained by the Daily Caller.

A second video emerged revealing extended dialogue between the man oin the ground and the security guards on top of him.