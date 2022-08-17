A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Firearms Charges

Famous rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony firearms charges in the Los Angeles criminal court.
A$AP Rocky personally attended his arraignment alongside attorney Sara Caplan, and entered his plea of not guilty to both charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to courtroom video surveillance provided by TMZ. The rapper was well-dressed in a clean, fitted, dark suit and wore a white shirt and dark skinny tie, with his hair braided back. He appeared clean-cut and calm during his short time in the courtroom.
A$AP Rocky’s bond was set at $550,000 and the preliminary hearing has been set for November. “Your attorney has requested that your matter be continued to November 2nd, with the understanding that your preliminary hearing may begin within 30 calendar days of that date. Do you understand that and agree to this time?” the judge said in the video. A$AP Rocky responded by confirming his agreement.
His charges stem from an incident with fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, who alleges that A$AP Rocky shot him during an altercation on the streets of Hollywood in November 2021. He claims his hand was injured, resulting in lost work and significant trauma, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Child To The World)
A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX airport in April after returning from his trip to Barbados with Rihanna. Police later executed a warrant at his residence in search of the firearm in question, but in spite of finding other registered firearms at his home, they did not locate it, according to TMZ.
There is a protective order in place that prohibits A$AP Rocky from having any contact with A$AP Relli, but the judge has so far refused to i2nstate the same regulation on A$AP Relli.