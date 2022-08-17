A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Firearms Charges

Famous rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony firearms charges in the Los Angeles criminal court.

A$AP Rocky personally attended his arraignment alongside attorney Sara Caplan, and entered his plea of not guilty to both charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to courtroom video surveillance provided by TMZ. The rapper was well-dressed in a clean, fitted, dark suit and wore a white shirt and dark skinny tie, with his hair braided back. He appeared clean-cut and calm during his short time in the courtroom.

A$AP Rocky’s bond was set at $550,000 and the preliminary hearing has been set for November. “Your attorney has requested that your matter be continued to November 2nd, with the understanding that your preliminary hearing may begin within 30 calendar days of that date. Do you understand that and agree to this time?” the judge said in the video. A$AP Rocky responded by confirming his agreement.

His charges stem from an incident with fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, who alleges that A$AP Rocky shot him during an altercation on the streets of Hollywood in November 2021. He claims his hand was injured, resulting in lost work and significant trauma, according to TMZ.