YouTuber Goes Mega-Viral Calling Out CNN For Stealing His Work

YouTuber Allen Pan, who published a video in which he gave a snake robotic legs, went mega-viral Tuesday after calling out CNN for clipping his footage without licensing.

“Watch a billion dollar news company use my footage without licensing it,” Pan said in response to CNN posting his content. Pan’s rebuttal has received over 400k likes, astronomically beating the original tweet by CNN, which is less than 10,000. (RELATED: Some Guy Tweeted A Pic Of An Airport Beer Menu, And The Port Authority Got Involved)

Watch a billion dollar news company use my footage without licensing it https://t.co/2N7W7e2k9d — Allen Pan (@AnyTechnology) August 16, 2022

Pan further elaborated that he charges $500 to license, a rate he called “a drop in the bucket for CNN.”

Some users rushed to the comments to justify CNN, claiming the outlet was within its rights to clip the creator’s content.