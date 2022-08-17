‘Stealth Bulldozer’: Former Australian Prime Minister Secretly Seized Control Of Gov’t Ministries During Pandemic

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison secretly took emergency controls of five government ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that he felt it was his sole responsibility to guide the country, Reuters reported.

Morrison assumed joint responsibility for the health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources portfolios in 2020 and 2021 without the knowledge of his appointed ministers, News.com.au first reported. He claimed his extended powers would ensure political stability should an official die of COVID-19 and that he intended to use them only in the event of an emergency, according to Reuters.

“He was the world’s first stealth bulldozer. Operating in secret, keeping the operations of the Government from the Australian people themselves,” current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement, adding that he had sought legal advice on the matter.

“As Prime Minister I considered it necessary to put in place safeguards, redundancies and contingencies to ensure the continuity and effective operation of Government during this crisis period, which extended for the full period of my term,” Morrison, who currently serves as a member of the Australian House of Representatives, said in a statement. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Australia Was A COVID-19 Media Darling. Now They’re Shooting Dogs To Slow The Spread)

Morrison also claimed that he did not interfere with the activities of any minister except on one occasion, where he shut down a resources project unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to News.com.au.