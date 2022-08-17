Biden’s EV Push Undermined By Scarce And Faulty Charging Stations

Many electric car charging stations in the U.S. break or malfunction when drivers need them, which is undermining President Joe Biden’s efforts to phase out gas-powered vehicles, according to a JD Power study released on Wednesday.

Electric vehicle (EV) owners are complaining that public infrastructure to support EV usage is poor, despite efforts to increase the number of public EV chargers in the country, according to a Wednesday press release summarizing JD Power’s Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study. The problem emphasizes the difficulty the Biden administration is facing in pushing electric vehicles as the growth in EV purchases is further straining the administration’s poorly developed EV infrastructure. (RELATED: Biden Is Pushing For EV Charging Stations — But States Say His Plan Makes Absolutely No Sense)

“The current state of public charging really isn’t very good,” said Brent Gruber, executive director of global automotive at JD Power, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The study, which surveyed more than 11,550 drivers from January through June 2022, reported that one in five drivers failed to successfully charge their electric car during a visit to a public charging station, according to the press release. Roughly 72% of EV owners whose vehicles weren’t charged attributed it to defective equipment, according to the press release.

“Not only is the availability of public charging still an obstacle, but EV owners continue to be faced with charging station equipment that is inoperable,” Gruber stated in the press release.