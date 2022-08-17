‘I Just Wanted To Be First And Be Done’: Bridget Marquardt Discusses Her Sexual Encounters With Hugh Hefner

Former Playboy bunny and ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, Bridget Marquardt, appeared on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast to share stories about her sexual experiences at the Playboy Mansion.

The Aug. 16 podcast also hosted “The Girls Next Door” star and former “girlfriend” Holly Madison and provided a forum for the ladies to discuss their sexual experiences with Hefner. Marquardt said she made it her mission to become the first woman Hefner had sex with on any given night because “there was no way I wanted going after other people,” she said during the podcast. “If there’s new girls coming up, which there often were, like, I just wanted to be first and be done. And I felt like that was the cleanest way to be in and out of it.”

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt from the iconic reality series, The Girls Next Door, are here, and they do tell all. They answered my questions about what it was like to be intimate with Heff. Go listen to today’s episode! pic.twitter.com/GZzHrY83zX — HEATHER McDONALD (@HeatherMcDonald) August 16, 2022

Marquardt told McDonald that she turned Hefner down the first time he asked her out. “I was like, oh no, I’ve heard like stories about what goes on,” she said. “I just really want to be a playmate, that’s why I’m here.”

According to Marquardt, Hefner was cordial about being shut down. “He was very gracious and nice about it, everything was fine,” she said, then went on to reveal that it was her decision to change the dynamic between them.