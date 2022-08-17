‘I Just Wanted To Be First And Be Done’: Bridget Marquardt Discusses Her Sexual Encounters With Hugh Hefner

Former Playboy bunny and ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, Bridget Marquardt, appeared on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast to share stories about her sexual experiences at the Playboy Mansion.
The Aug. 16 podcast also hosted “The Girls Next Door” star and former “girlfriend” Holly Madison and provided a forum for the ladies to discuss their sexual experiences with Hefner. Marquardt said she made it her mission to become the first woman Hefner had sex with on any given night because “there was no way I wanted going after other people,” she said during the podcast. “If there’s new girls coming up, which there often were, like, I just wanted to be first and be done. And I felt like that was the cleanest way to be in and out of it.”
Marquardt told McDonald that she turned Hefner down the first time he asked her out. “I was like, oh no, I’ve heard like stories about what goes on,” she said. “I just really want to be a playmate, that’s why I’m here.”
According to Marquardt, Hefner was cordial about being shut down. “He was very gracious and nice about it, everything was fine,” she said, then went on to reveal that it was her decision to change the dynamic between them.
Marquardt expressed frustration over not being able to secure a different path in her life, which she says led to her decision to explore becoming a girlfriend to Hefner.
“I had a broadcast journalism, communications degree, so I was auditioning for things and I wanted to be a playmate but being a girlfriend or going out, no that’s not what I had in mind here,” Marquardt said. She went on to explain that in spite of her efforts, “nothing had moved” in her life, so she decided to take the plunge and engage in sexual activity with Hefner, according to the podcast interview. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality TV Star Heather Rae Young Sues Strip Club For Using Her Photo)
The former Playboy bunny said she thought she could just watch on the first night, but was pressured by other girls to get in and participate with the threat of not being invited back if she didn’t comply. Marquardt then told McDonald how she justified this transition to herself. “I’m just kind of like gonna check it out and see what’s going on,” she said.
“It’s really fun going out with Hef and stuff, plus you’ve been drinking, plus you’re tired,” she added. “Everybody else is doing it.”