CDC To De-Emphasize Science, Prioritize Communications In Complete Post-COVID Overhaul

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky proposed a wholesale restructuring of her agency in a meeting Wednesday after an external review of its organizational process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walensky told CDC staff the agency “did not reliably meet expectations” during the pandemic, and that the CDC will restructure to produce data faster and inform the public more frequently about pressing public health issues, according to multiple media reports. The way the CDC handles its staffing will also be altered to reward impacts on public health.
Breaking News: The head of the CDC said the agency had failed to respond quickly enough to the coronavirus pandemic and would overhaul its operations. An external review concluded that its public guidance about Covid was “confusing and overwhelming.” https://t.co/XsZc2BDUUo
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 17, 2022
“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for Covid-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” Walensky said. “I want us all to do better and it starts with CDC leading the way. My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”
Walensky ordered an external review of the agency’s structure in April following widespread criticism of its handling of COVID-19, particularly its public messaging. The review found that the agency was too slow in publishing scientific findings that could be used to guide public policy, and recommended de-emphasizing academic research in employee performance reviews, according to Bloomberg.
The restructuring was reportedly set to begin earlier this summer, but was setback by the outbreak of monkeypox, which has led to further criticism of the agency. Some of that criticism was echoed by Walensky herself in a Wednesday video message to staff, in which she offered an eyebrow-raising critique of her own colleagues and their shortcomings.
“To be frank, we are responsible for some pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes — from testing, to data, to communications,” she reportedly said.
Walensky’s changes will include an overhaul of the agency’s communications regime. The communications office will be restructured and the agency’s websites will be redone to offer clearer guidance to the public. Officials will also streamline a process for releasing pre-print studies to allow the public to get data faster, circumventing the peer review process.
Emphasis on conducting thorough, accurate academic research has hamstrung the agency when it needs to nimbly respond to developing public health emergencies, critics said. The external review suggests Walensky de-emphasizes research when granting employee promotions, instead opting to prioritize a more direct impact on public health.
A new office on equity will be created to improve the organization’s diversity, and new data tracking mechanisms will be developed. The CDC is also planning to ask Congress to expand its powers, namely to force state and local health jurisdictions to share health data with the agency in a standardized manner. The haphazard process of gathering data from across the country was a major obstacle for the agency during the pandemic.
Health officials have acknowledged that communication during the COVID-19 pandemic was poor. The CDC spent tens of thousands of dollars on media training for Walensky after a number of public speaking mishaps. (RELATED: Here’s How The Biden Admin Is Quietly Expanding The Government’s Control Over Health Insurance)
Churning out guidance and recommendations at a faster rate may result in more rapid changes in public policy. While the CDC doesn’t have the power to make law or enforce public health mandates outside of rare circumstances, CDC recommendations became de facto binding law in many jurisdictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic mayors and governors in particular often modeled executive orders and public health rules after CDC recommendations, with little room for variance.
Ultimately, Walensky wants the agency to play a more active role in guiding responses to public health crises. She wants “data for action,” not “data for publication,” she said Wednesday.