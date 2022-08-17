CDC To De-Emphasize Science, Prioritize Communications In Complete Post-COVID Overhaul

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky proposed a wholesale restructuring of her agency in a meeting Wednesday after an external review of its organizational process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walensky told CDC staff the agency “did not reliably meet expectations” during the pandemic, and that the CDC will restructure to produce data faster and inform the public more frequently about pressing public health issues, according to multiple media reports. The way the CDC handles its staffing will also be altered to reward impacts on public health.

Breaking News: The head of the CDC said the agency had failed to respond quickly enough to the coronavirus pandemic and would overhaul its operations. An external review concluded that its public guidance about Covid was “confusing and overwhelming.” https://t.co/XsZc2BDUUo — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 17, 2022

“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for Covid-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” Walensky said. “I want us all to do better and it starts with CDC leading the way. My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”

Walensky ordered an external review of the agency’s structure in April following widespread criticism of its handling of COVID-19, particularly its public messaging. The review found that the agency was too slow in publishing scientific findings that could be used to guide public policy, and recommended de-emphasizing academic research in employee performance reviews, according to Bloomberg.