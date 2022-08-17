China To Send Troops To Russia For Joint Military Exercise

Chinese troops will travel to Russia to engage in a joint military exercise, along with other countries including India, Belarus, Mongolia and Tajikistan, the Chinese defense ministry announced Wednesday.

Personnel from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are expected to travel to Russia to take part in the “Vostok” wargames exercise with other nations, the last of which occurred in 2018, according to Reuters. The drills are expected to run between Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 in Russia’s eastern military district, the outlet reported.

China’s participation is “unrelated to the current international and regional situation,” according to the statement from the ministry released on Wednesday, Reuters noted. “The aim is to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic collaboration among the participating parties, and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats.”

"As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, the right choice is to join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind," Chinese state councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said during a speech at the 10th Moscow Conference Tuesday, according to a release from China's Defense Ministry.