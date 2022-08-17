‘Kind Of Brutal’: Marathon Runner Claims He Was Attacked By Coyote

Ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes shared a bloody video Saturday in which he detailed an alleged attack by a coyote.

Karnazes, 59, shared a video detailing the attack on his Instagram page. “I just had something rather terrifying happen. I’m out on a 150 mile trail run, and I got attacked by a coyote. That was a first!” he told his followers, appearing to laugh off the incident despite his bloody face.

The attack occurred around 3 am near the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Karnazes could hear the animal “prancing” behind him, barely having time to turn before the creature knocked him over, the outlet reported.

The coyote was going for a Clif bar in Karnazes pack despite appearing to be well-fed, he told the San Francisco Chronicle. The force of the attack was enough to push the marathon runner onto his ribs and face, the outlet reported.