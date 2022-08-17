Trump Dances On Liz Cheney’s Political Grave, But She Vows To Come Back

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap following Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s downfall in the state’s Tuesday primary, as she vows to stage a comeback.
Cheney was one of thirteen Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. She has taken a leading role in the January 6 Select Committee and vowed to keep the former president out of the Oval Office. Trump celebrated her loss to Republican Wyoming candidate Harriet Hageman, whom he endorsed, in a Truth Social post late Tuesday.
“Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a ‘tiny’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged and Stolen,” the statement said. “It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous states, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!”
NEW: Trump slams Liz Cheney as a “fool,” says “conclusive evidence” proves the 2020 election was “rigged.” pic.twitter.com/IrSY3QGwJF
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2022
The former president said in a separate post late Tuesday that Cheney’s loss is a sign of the January 6 committee’s downfall.
“I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!” Trump wrote. (RELATED: ‘Endless, Nonsensical, Bloody, Horrible Wars’: Trump Targets Liz Cheney At Wyoming Rally)
Cheney told “The Today Show” on Wednesday that she is considering a presidential run in 2024, but has not made an official announcement.
“I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning, but — but it is something that I — I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” she told host Savannah Guthrie.
In her concession speech, Cheney said her path to victory would have required her to perpetuate Trump’s claims about a stolen 2020 election and to “enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic.” (RELATED: Cheney Compares Herself To Lincoln In Concession Speech)
The Wyoming representative had previously vowed to remain involved in the political sphere if she lost her seat to her Trump-endorsed opponent. She has repeatedly stated that she will put the country and the Constitution over her political party.
Her vote to impeach Trump after the riot led to her censure by the Wyoming Republican Party in February 2021. She was later ousted from her role as the House GOP conference chair in May 2021.