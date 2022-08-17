Trump Dances On Liz Cheney’s Political Grave, But She Vows To Come Back

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap following Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s downfall in the state’s Tuesday primary, as she vows to stage a comeback.

Cheney was one of thirteen Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. She has taken a leading role in the January 6 Select Committee and vowed to keep the former president out of the Oval Office. Trump celebrated her loss to Republican Wyoming candidate Harriet Hageman, whom he endorsed, in a Truth Social post late Tuesday.

“Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a ‘tiny’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged and Stolen,” the statement said. “It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous states, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!”

NEW: Trump slams Liz Cheney as a “fool,” says “conclusive evidence” proves the 2020 election was “rigged.” pic.twitter.com/IrSY3QGwJF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2022

The former president said in a separate post late Tuesday that Cheney’s loss is a sign of the January 6 committee’s downfall.