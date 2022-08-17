‘What’s Wrong With You’: Newsmax Host Rips Laura Ingraham For Comments About Trump

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling trolled Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Tuesday night over her recent comments suggesting the country might be ready to move past former President Donald Trump.

Ingraham said on “The Truth with Lisa Booth” that although she and the former president have been friends for decades, it’s unclear whether the country wants another four years of him amid speculation about a potential run.

“The country I think is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump,” she said.

Bolling, who formerly worked at Fox News, said Ingraham has “thrown in the proverbial Trump towel.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Out Of Your Mind Sir’: John Bolton And Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Get Into Blowout)

“Maybe [some conservatives] gave up on the man. Much like the organization, she works for, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham seems to have thrown in the proverbial Trump towel.”