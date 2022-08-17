‘What’s Wrong With You’: Newsmax Host Rips Laura Ingraham For Comments About Trump

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling trolled Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Tuesday night over her recent comments suggesting the country might be ready to move past former President Donald Trump.
Ingraham said on “The Truth with Lisa Booth” that although she and the former president have been friends for decades, it’s unclear whether the country wants another four years of him amid speculation about a potential run.
“The country I think is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump,” she said.
Bolling, who formerly worked at Fox News, said Ingraham has “thrown in the proverbial Trump towel.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Out Of Your Mind Sir’: John Bolton And Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Get Into Blowout)
“Maybe [some conservatives] gave up on the man. Much like the organization, she works for, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham seems to have thrown in the proverbial Trump towel.”
Bolling then played Ingraham’s comments, saying he and Laura are friends, and that she is a “solid Trump supporter.”
WATCH:
“What do you mean, no Trump? What’s wrong with you?”
Chatter about Trump’s potential run has only increased since the unprecedented FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said Tuesday on Fox News that Trump has “made up his mind” about running in 2024 after the pair spoke at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Banks said Trump will inform the public in “a matter of time.”
Podcast host Joe Rogan suggested the FBI raid was done in a bit to knock Trump out of the 2024 race.