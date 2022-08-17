‘You Need To Own Up To Your Sh*t’: Kid Cudi Says Kanye West Acted Like A Baby Over Kim Kardashian Break-Up

Kid Cudi criticized Kayne West for allegedly acting like a baby after breaking up with Kim Kardashian in an Esquire interview published Wednesday.

Cudi discussed that he and West had collaborated on many projects in the past, but noted that their relationship was riddled with feuds. In February, the pair engaged in a social media feud that seemingly went too far, according to Esquire. During the exchange, West posted an image of Cudi standing with Pete Davidson, who was dating Kim Kardashian at the time, then proceeded to announce that Cudi would not be featured on the “Donda 2” album, according to Esquire.

“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fu*king problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it,” Cudi told Esquire.

Cudi went on to chastise him for his inability to get over his breakup and called him out for allowing his personal issues to cloud his judgment in the business world.