‘You Need To Own Up To Your Sh*t’: Kid Cudi Says Kanye West Acted Like A Baby Over Kim Kardashian Break-Up

Kid Cudi criticized Kayne West for allegedly acting like a baby after breaking up with Kim Kardashian in an Esquire interview published Wednesday.
Cudi discussed that he and West had collaborated on many projects in the past, but noted that their relationship was riddled with feuds. In February, the pair engaged in a social media feud that seemingly went too far, according to Esquire. During the exchange, West posted an image of Cudi standing with Pete Davidson, who was dating Kim Kardashian at the time, then proceeded to announce that Cudi would not be featured on the “Donda 2” album, according to Esquire.
Kid Cudi Shares He Suffered Stroke During Rehab in 2016 https://t.co/IX0Cl5FcJm
— E! News (@enews) August 17, 2022
“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fu*king problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it,” Cudi told Esquire.
Cudi went on to chastise him for his inability to get over his breakup and called him out for allowing his personal issues to cloud his judgment in the business world.
“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me,” Cudi told the outlet.
“You fucking with my mental health now, bro,” Cudi said. “I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f*cked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him.” Cudi then revealed that there was no way he’d be willing to befriend West again. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Call It Quits On Their Romance)
“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f—ing problem” (via @toofab)https://t.co/MvFhQATV4J
— TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2022
“That shit pissed me off. That he had the power to fuck with me that week. That he used his power to f*ck with me,” Cudi said, according to Esquire. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you.”
He went on to indicate how final his decision to cut West out of his life really is. “It’s gonna take a motherf*cking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk,” Cudi told Esquire.