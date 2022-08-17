Four-Time NBA Champion LeBron James And Los Angeles Lakers Agree On Massive $97.1 Million Contract Extension

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James agreed to a massive $97.1 million contract extension with the team on Wednesday.

The two-year deal will keep him under contract with the Lakers until the 2024-2025 season, according to Athletic NBA insider, Shams Charania.

Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 17, 2022

The 18-time NBA All-Star has now eclipsed Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets as the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money throughout his career, according to ESPN.

Last season James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game with the Lakers in 56 games, according to Basketball Reference. The Lakers also missed the playoffs for the second time in James' four seasons with the team, according to The New York Times. They finished with a 33-49 record.