Cheney Compares Herself To Lincoln During Concession Speech

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln during her concession speech Tuesday night.

Cheney lost her primary to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney said while speaking to supporters in Jackson, Wyoming. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

Liz Cheney: “Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and House before he won the most important election of all.” pic.twitter.com/VbTjCx4afC

“Speaking at Gettysburg of the great task remaining before us, Lincoln said, ‘We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people and for the people, shall not perish from this earth.’ As we meet here tonight, that remains our greatest and most important task,” Cheney continued.

Cheney lost to Hageman by 37 points.

Following her loss, Cheney said Wednesday morning on “The Today Show” that she won’t rule out a presidential bid. (RELATED: Rep. Liz Cheney Says She Will ‘Continue To Be Very Involved’ Even If She Loses Primary)

“I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning, but – but it is something that I – I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” she said when asked about the prospects.

Cheney was removed from her position as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference in 2021 after speaking out against Trump and the Jan. 6 riot.

“I will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” Cheney vowed.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi then appointed Cheney and Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the Jan. 6 committee after rejecting Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks.