Madonna Rings In Her 64th Birthday By Making Out With Two Women

Madonna turned 64 on Tuesday and opted to celebrate in Italy by French-kissing two women in the back seat of a car.
The legendary singer was dressed in a casual blue and white maxi dress with her make up perfectly applied and her bleach-blonde locks styled in loose beach waves. She posted a video to Instagram that showed the birthday girl doing a little spin for the camera before announcing this was her birthday. The video ends with Madonna leaning in for a kiss with the woman on her right, and then turning to the woman on her left for a sloppy tongue moment.
Madonna’s 18.4 million Instagram followers were treated to a nostalgic throwback from 2003 with this open-mouthed kiss exchange. She seemed to be re-living her iconic VMA kiss during which time she kissed Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, stunning fans with her brazen on-stage move on live TV.
This time, her kisses were broadcast on social media, alongside the caption “Birthday kisses with my side bitches.” (RELATED: It Took An Army Of People To Keep 63-Year-Old Madonna Upright On Roller Skates At NYC Disco Party)
Madonna seemed thrilled to be surrounded by her friends in this vehicle, and they all took turns wishing her a happy birthday in front of the cameras. When the camera was pointed at her, she loudly yelled, “I left my baby mama at home and I’m sitting here with my side bitches!” and then proceeded to kiss her ladies. “We’re riding tonight, yeaaah!” Madonna said in the video.
As for the kiss itself, the first woman didn’t seem to be on board with the same level of enthusiasm as the second woman. The first lady to be kissed closed her eyes and puckered up while Madonna’s tongue played with her sealed lips. The second woman welcomed Madonna’s smooches with an open mouth, and the two ladies went for it.