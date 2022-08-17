Madonna Rings In Her 64th Birthday By Making Out With Two Women

Madonna turned 64 on Tuesday and opted to celebrate in Italy by French-kissing two women in the back seat of a car.

The legendary singer was dressed in a casual blue and white maxi dress with her make up perfectly applied and her bleach-blonde locks styled in loose beach waves. She posted a video to Instagram that showed the birthday girl doing a little spin for the camera before announcing this was her birthday. The video ends with Madonna leaning in for a kiss with the woman on her right, and then turning to the woman on her left for a sloppy tongue moment.

Madonna’s 18.4 million Instagram followers were treated to a nostalgic throwback from 2003 with this open-mouthed kiss exchange. She seemed to be re-living her iconic VMA kiss during which time she kissed Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, stunning fans with her brazen on-stage move on live TV.

This time, her kisses were broadcast on social media, alongside the caption “Birthday kisses with my side bitches.” (RELATED: It Took An Army Of People To Keep 63-Year-Old Madonna Upright On Roller Skates At NYC Disco Party)