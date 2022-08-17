Mike Rowe Warns That ‘Flipping The Switch’ To Green Energy Will End With ‘Armageddon’

Fox Business host Mike Rowe warned Wednesday against “flipping the switch” to green energy, saying it would create an “Armageddon to an exponential actor.”

During an appearance on “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rowe told host Brian Kilmeade that the war on fossil fuels is going to create a “whirlwind of unintended consequences.”

“When you talk about flipping a switch and getting rid of oil and natural gas and even coal, for that matter, you would hasten that Armageddon to an exponential factor. China and India alone are building a coal plant every week for the next 30 years. That’s not going to change. There are 30 billion people right now still burning wood and dung. If you want to bring them into the modern world, you’re not going to do it with wind. You’re not going to do it with solar. You’re not going to do it with hydro.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Rowe also argued the transition to green energy has to be done “responsibly.” (RELATED: Gov. Newsom Signs Law Banning Gas-Powered Lawn Tools By 2024 In California)