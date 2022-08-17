Mike Rowe Warns That ‘Flipping The Switch’ To Green Energy Will End With ‘Armageddon’

Fox Business host Mike Rowe warned Wednesday against “flipping the switch” to green energy, saying it would create an “Armageddon to an exponential actor.”
During an appearance on “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rowe told host Brian Kilmeade that the war on fossil fuels is going to create a “whirlwind of unintended consequences.”
“When you talk about flipping a switch and getting rid of oil and natural gas and even coal, for that matter, you would hasten that Armageddon to an exponential factor. China and India alone are building a coal plant every week for the next 30 years. That’s not going to change. There are 30 billion people right now still burning wood and dung. If you want to bring them into the modern world, you’re not going to do it with wind. You’re not going to do it with solar. You’re not going to do it with hydro.”
Rowe also argued the transition to green energy has to be done “responsibly.” (RELATED: Gov. Newsom Signs Law Banning Gas-Powered Lawn Tools By 2024 In California)
The Biden administration has pushed hard to transition to green energy, with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm urging the international community to speed up the transition to “clean energy” as energy prices skyrocket.
The Consumer Price Index report showed U.S. energy costs are at their highest in 40 years. Energy inflation rose 41.5% in June 2021 and 7.5% from May 2022 to June 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Electricity rates rose 13.7% while gas prices rose 59% year-over-year, data showed.