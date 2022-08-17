Plane Carrying French Tourists Crashes Into Utah Lake Leaving 2 Dead And 5 Injured

A plane carrying French tourists crashed into Lake Powell in Utah, killing two people and injuring more, authorities say.

The National Park Service (NPS) dispatch began receiving calls from witnesses that a plane had crashed into Lake Powell near Face Canyon around 5:20 p.m., the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on their Facebook page. A pilot and six French tourists were traveling over the lake in a tour plane from Page, Arizona, when the pilot reported an issue with the plane’s engine.

The pilot survived and worked with witnesses to evacuate four of the six French passengers onto boats to be taken for medical care, officials said in the press release. Three of the tourists sustained serious injuries and were transferred by helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the passengers died and were not immediately removed from the submerged plane, officials said. NPS found the plane under 120 feet of water and coordinated with other agencies, including the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, to assist the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) divers in recovering the two deceased passengers, according to the press release.