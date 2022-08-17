‘About Power And Control’: Planned Parenthood Spends Historical $50 Million On Midterm Elections

Planned Parenthood Advocacy and political organizations announced Wednesday is investing an historic $50 million into the 2022 midterm elections to help elect pro-abortion candidates into office.
Planned Parenthood Votes said in a statement that the funds will be “strategically used to elect abortion rights champions” following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. The organization also launched its 2022 electoral website, takecontrol2022.org, to present candidates endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the release said.
The investments target states with close races, including Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona, while also funding races in states that are restricting or banning abortion, the press release said. The program also intends to reach 6 million voters through digital advertising, canvassing, phone banking and by mail, according to the release.
The organizations also planned to launch a group called the “Black, Latino & People of Color Youth Organizing program,” to be run by “young people of color,” the release said. (RELATED: Louisiana Loses Its Last Three Abortion Clinics, Staff Say)
“This is an election about about power and control,” Jenny Lawson, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, said in the statement. “The Supreme Court and anti-abortion rights politicians have stripped people of their constitutional right to abortion and the ability to make personal healthcare decisions. Should these out-of-touch politicians gain or stay in power, they will continue doing everything they can to ban all abortion, throw health care providers and pregnant people in jail, and endanger the health and lives of pregnant people across the country. This is not what the American people want.”
Planned Parenthood advocacy will launch their National Volunteer Program Thursday with a virtual event with volunteers and organizers across the country, the release said.
“From now until Election Day, we’ll make sure voters know who’s on their side and channel their dissent into political power at the ballot box,” Lawson continued.
Live Action and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, two pro-life organizations, told the Daily Caller that the pro-abortion movement is pushing an “unpopular agenda” into the political realm by trying to eliminate most or all restrictions on the procedure.
“They want to ‘regain control’ by electing pro-abortion Democrats who will advance their deeply unpopular agenda and we cannt let that happen,” Mallory Carroll of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America told the Daily Caller. “Polls show Americans simply do not support abortion on demand without restrictions, rather they support compassionate limits enacted by the will of the people through their legislators—this includes protections for babies when they can feel pain and when their heartbeats can be protected.”
“It is imperative that pro-life candidates go on offense to expose this abortion extremism ad explain their pro-life, pro-woman alternative,” she continued.
A Live Action spokesperson warned that pro-life advocates and lawmakers are “not being bold on human life” as the pro-abortion side mobilizes their movement. He told the Daily Caller that the pro-life movement and Republicans need to be as “energized as possible” in order to combat the pro-abortion movement.
Since the spring, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’s List have collectively spend $150 million toward the 2022 midterms, the release said.
Pro-abortion organizations have ramped up their electoral involvement since the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision returned abortion regulations to the states, leading to increased restrictions and a handful of outright bans except in cases endangering the mother’s life.