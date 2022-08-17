‘About Power And Control’: Planned Parenthood Spends Historical $50 Million On Midterm Elections

Planned Parenthood Advocacy and political organizations announced Wednesday is investing an historic $50 million into the 2022 midterm elections to help elect pro-abortion candidates into office.

Planned Parenthood Votes said in a statement that the funds will be “strategically used to elect abortion rights champions” following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. The organization also launched its 2022 electoral website, takecontrol2022.org, to present candidates endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the release said.

The investments target states with close races, including Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona, while also funding races in states that are restricting or banning abortion, the press release said. The program also intends to reach 6 million voters through digital advertising, canvassing, phone banking and by mail, according to the release.

The organizations also planned to launch a group called the “Black, Latino & People of Color Youth Organizing program,” to be run by “young people of color,” the release said. (RELATED: Louisiana Loses Its Last Three Abortion Clinics, Staff Say)

“This is an election about about power and control,” Jenny Lawson, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, said in the statement. “The Supreme Court and anti-abortion rights politicians have stripped people of their constitutional right to abortion and the ability to make personal healthcare decisions. Should these out-of-touch politicians gain or stay in power, they will continue doing everything they can to ban all abortion, throw health care providers and pregnant people in jail, and endanger the health and lives of pregnant people across the country. This is not what the American people want.”