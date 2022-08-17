Pence Slams Calls Within Republican Party To Defund FBI, Argues They’re ‘Just As Wrong’ As Defund The Police Push

Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed calls to defund the FBI on Wednesday, putting him at odds with some members of the Republican Party.

A number of individuals within the GOP, like Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Paul Gosar of Arizona, have called for defunding the FBI following the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. This rallying cry, Pence said Wednesday, equates to the “defund the police” slogan pushed by some of the more liberal members of the Democratic Party – a slogan that Republicans have sharply decried.

“I also want to remind my fellow Republicans: We can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision that he made without attacking rank and file law enforcement personnel at the FBI. The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Pence said during the New Hampshire-based “Politics & Eggs” breakfast event.

“These attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police,” he added.

WATCH: