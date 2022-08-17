Florida Prosecutor Andrew Warren Sues DeSantis Over Suspension

A Florida prosecutor is suing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following his suspension from office over his refusal to enforce a slew of state laws.
State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Wednesday against DeSantis’ alleged “blatant abuse of power” after the governor issued a suspension in August over Warren’s alleged “neglect of duty” amid his refusal to uphold Florida’s laws on sex reassignment surgeries for minors and abortion.
He accused the governor of attacking “our democracy” to overturn the “fair election” which placed Warren in office.
“Ron DeSantis is hoping to get away with overturning a fair election, throwing out the votes of hundreds of thousands of Floridians,” he said. “By challenging this illegal abuse of power, we can make sure that no governor can toss out the results of an election because he doesn’t like the outcome.”
“The governor has attacked our democracy and it should worry everyone,” Warren continued. “If the governor’s attempt to unilaterally overturn an election is allowed to stand, it threatens to undermine the integrity and outcome of elections across our state for years to come.”
Warren’s attorney, Jean-Jacques Cabou, alleged that the suspension was a violation of his client’s First Amendment rights to express his stances on abortion and transgender issues. The suit alleged that the governor did not identify criminal conduct that would justify a suspension, but rather reacted to Warren’s political opinions.
“Of course, DeSantis is free to express his views and his disagreements with Warren as often as he likes. Indeed, the Federal Constitution ensures that he is,” the suit says. “DeSantis went too far.”
The governor suspended Warren in an executive order alleging that the prosecutor exemplified his “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties” by defying several state laws and not pursuing to prosecute crimes related to “trespassing at a business location, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, and prostitution.”
Warren, along with other state prosecutors, signed a declaration in June to rally support for permitting minors to undergo sex change operations and gender-transition treatment and use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. He also vowed not to enforce the state’s abortion law, which DeSantis signed in April, banning abortion after 15 weeks except in cases endangering the mother’s life.
“This 15-week ban is an unconstitutional law. The Legislature is hoping courts ignore the Florida constitution. But I’m upholding the law and protecting the fundamental rights of all Floridians,” Warren said.
DeSantis’ office did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.