Florida Prosecutor Andrew Warren Sues DeSantis Over Suspension

A Florida prosecutor is suing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following his suspension from office over his refusal to enforce a slew of state laws.

State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Wednesday against DeSantis’ alleged “blatant abuse of power” after the governor issued a suspension in August over Warren’s alleged “neglect of duty” amid his refusal to uphold Florida’s laws on sex reassignment surgeries for minors and abortion.

He accused the governor of attacking “our democracy” to overturn the “fair election” which placed Warren in office.

“Ron DeSantis is hoping to get away with overturning a fair election, throwing out the votes of hundreds of thousands of Floridians,” he said. “By challenging this illegal abuse of power, we can make sure that no governor can toss out the results of an election because he doesn’t like the outcome.”

“The governor has attacked our democracy and it should worry everyone,” Warren continued. “If the governor’s attempt to unilaterally overturn an election is allowed to stand, it threatens to undermine the integrity and outcome of elections across our state for years to come.”