Students Needed To Make Up Pandemic Learning Losses. Instead, Expectations Were Lowered, Study Shows

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampering K-12 education, millions of students across the U.S. are working on assignments substantially below their grade level, according to a study released Monday.

Readworks, a non-profit focused on K-12 literacy gaps, studied 65 million assignments given to three million students in the 2020-2021 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused students to miss months of learning, according to the report. Students were given assignments below their “grade level,” or academic expectations correlating to their age, one-third of the time. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Pandemic Learning Loss Is Costing School Districts)

“Our analysis reveals a stark disconnect between the extent of students’ unfinished learning during the pandemic and the opportunities they’re getting to engage with the grade level work they need to catch up,” the report stated. “It suggests that while many school systems are talking about learning acceleration, far fewer have implemented a successful learning acceleration strategy.”

K-12 students impacted by the pandemic learning loss are expected to lose “9% of their lifetime earnings,” the report stated.

Readworks did a study in 2021 which showed that assigning students more difficult work accelerates learning and can make up for pandemic learning losses, yet educators are assigning work below grade level 5% more than they were before the pandemic, the report stated.