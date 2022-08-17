Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Sue Video Sharing Network Triller For $28 Million

Music moguls Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have sued video sharing network Triller for $28 million over claims that they have not been paid for the sale of their popular webcast series Verzuz.

The moguls filed the lawsuit against the network following the sale of their popular rap battle show Verzuz, according to TMZ. Verzuz was an unexpected hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which two artists would square-off in a music battle livestream, Billboard reported.

Timbaland and Swizz Beats filed a $28 million dollar lawsuit against social media app Triller, alleging the company has missed numerous payments to the two producers since Triller acquired their rap battle show Verzuz last year. https://t.co/pdi9PceLqf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 17, 2022

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sold Verzuz to Triller in January 2021, but the company defaulted on the deal by failing to make the required subsequent installments only after making the first two payments, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The producers claim that both parties spoke about the default and cleared the air, but now allege Triller repeated the same behavior by issuing one payment installment and then failing to pay the remaining balance, according to TMZ.