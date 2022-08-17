Syria Denies Holding American Journalist Captive After Biden Admin Confirms Efforts For His Release

Syria denied holding journalist Austin Tice captive Wednesday after the Biden administration, following years of relative silence, acknowledged ongoing efforts to secure his release.

The Syrian foreign ministry accused the U.S. of giving “misleading and illogical statements” that place unwarranted blame on the Assad regime for kidnapping Tice, who went missing at a checkpoint near Damascus on Aug. 14, 2012, the Associated Press reported. On Aug. 11, 2022, one decade after his disappearance, the Biden administration confirmed the U.S. has engaged in recent talks with Syria to bring Tice home, the clearest indication in four years that the U.S. believes Syria is holding the reporter hostage.

“The U.S. Government knows with certainty that Austin was held by the Syrian Government and that they have the power to release him,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. “The U.S. Government is extensively engaged with Syrian officials to bring Austin home.”

“Syria has never even acknowledged holding him,” Patel added.

A video of Tice, blindfolded and restrained by armed men, released a month after he disappeared served as the last public indication of his whereabouts, the AP reported.