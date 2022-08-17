‘Terror campaign’: Trans activists push for censorship of discussions on child sex changes

Transgender activists have accused Libs of TikTok and other prominent Twitter users of engaging in “terrorism” in an attempt to have them removed from the platform for criticizing child sex change procedures.

Libs of TikTok, commentator Matt Walsh, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo and activist Billboard Chris shared several publicly available documents and videos purporting to show that Boston Children’s Hospital was performing sex changes on minors, such as a video promoting “gender-affirming” hysterectomies. Activists accused the accounts of “stochastic terrorism” and demanded Twitter take action to censor the conversation and take down their accounts.

“In the last 5 days, Libs of Tiktok has tweeted and retweeted 14 posts about Boston Children’s Hospital. As a result, BCH providers are being inundated in death threats and harassing calls and emails,” Caraballo wrote. “It’s now affecting their services. This is stochastic terrorism, full stop.”

The post was retweeted by Ari Drennen, LGBTQ Program Director at the left-wing activist organization Media Matters, along with several other posts expressing concern about criticism of the hospital posing a potential safety threat.

How much of a giant piece of shit do you have to be to take pride in sending your legion of followers to attack, harass, and threats doctors at a Children’s Hospital? — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 15, 2022