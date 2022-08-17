The USA Mullet Championship Contestants Are Absolute American Legends In The Making

The youngsters taking part in this year’s USA Mullet Championships are absolute legends in the making.

Voting for the kids and teens divisions of the Mullet Championship opened Monday and will close on Friday, according to the official USA Mullet Championship website. Personally, I will not be partaking in any of the voting, as every single individual contestant in this epic championship is already a winner to me.

While the photographs shared on the site look oddly similar to happy mugshots, these hairstyles are taking no one prisoner. One of my personal favorites belongs to Landry Turpin for Duncan, Oklahoma, a kid’s division finalist who has an American flag shaved into the business side of his scalp.

Then there’s Epic Orta of La Joya, Texas, who matched his messy but meaningful do with some of the slickest shades I’ve ever witnessed. Overall, every single person contending in any of the USA Mullet Championship divisions is a winner, and no one can ever take that away from them.

