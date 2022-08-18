‘Appalled and Disgusted’: Former Cop Arrested For Alleged Sex Crimes During His Career

Detectives in Hutchinson, Kansas, arrested a one-time member of their police department Wednesday afternoon for than 20 alleged crimes, many of which occurred during his time on the force, the department announced.

Todd Allen, 51, is reportedly charged with two dozen offenses between October 2012 and June 2022, including aggravated indecent liberties with a child and multiple counts each of rape, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and breach of privacy. Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper revealed that all of the alleged assaults occurred from 2012 to 2018, when Allen was a Hutchinson police officer.

Hooper said he took command at the police department in late 2018 and Allen, then a patrol officer, quit when they held a press conference about those incidents in November of that year. He claimed Allen worked at the department for over 20 years total. (RELATED: Police Say Thieves Crashed Car Into Luxury Store In Ritzy Town, Fleeing Before Police Arrive)

“I am appalled and disgusted that somebody who is a suspect in these type of crimes and this type of behavior ever wore the uniform and this badge that I am honored to pin on my chest every day,” Hooper added. “But I’m very proud of this administration and all the men and women that diligently worked on these cases over the last decade and who today brought Mr. Allen to justice.”

Hooper declined the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

