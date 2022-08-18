Video Shows Man Get Brutally Sucker Punched In New York, Left In Critical Condition

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after he was brutally sucker punched in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Friday.

The incident unfolded on Aug. 12 at 163 East 188th street around 10:45 p.m., when an unidentified suspect was seen loitering on the street before knocking a man unconscious, according to Fox 5.

The video shows a bald man in a black t-shirt pacing down the street with his hands behind his back near the unsuspecting victim. Suddenly, the suspect swings his fist and sucker punches the victim, who immediately collapses to the ground apparently unconscious.

WARNING: Disturbing footage – The NYPD says a 52-year-old man is fighting for his life following an unprovoked attack in the Bronx. The victim suffered a skull fracture, a broken cheekbone and brain bleeding. He’s in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/nGGjgs1lak — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2022

The victim “sustained a skull fracture, broken cheek bone and bleeding on his brain,” the NYPD said in an Instagram post to their tips account. (RELATED: MMA Fighter Pins Alleged Serial Puncher In Epic Street Brawl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips)

Authorities are offering a $3,500 reward for information on the suspect, according to the post.

Crime has been rising in the Big Apple, with Democratic Mayor Eric Adams and law enforcement saying repeat offenders are fueling the fire. The city has experienced a near 26% increase in violent crime as of June 2022 when compared to the same time in 2021.