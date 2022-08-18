Kid Cudi Reveals He Had A Stroke While In Rehab

Famous rapper Kid Cudi stunned fans when he revealed he had secretly battled a stroke that he suffered during his 2016 stint in rehab.

The rapper spoke candidly about his troubles from 2016, just before the release of his album “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin,” during a recent interview with Esquire. He recapped the emotional letter he released to fans at that time, letting them know that he had been plagued with mental health issues and had contemplated suicide. Two weeks into his stay at a rehabilitation facility, Kid Cudi had a stroke and was forced to fight yet another battle, according to Esquire.

“I am not at peace. I haven’t been since you’ve known me. If I didn’t come here, I would’ve done something to myself,” Kid Cudi wrote in his 2016 apology letter to his fans, according to the Daily Mail. “I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. Theres a ragin violent storm inside of my heart at all times. Idk what peace feels like,” he said, before relaying that he was checking himself into a facility to receive professional assistance, according to Esquire.

The rapper revealed that while he was tucked away in the facility, attempting to address his mental health issues, he was rushed to the hospital and hospitalized with serious side effects from his stroke, according to Esquire. Kid Cudi indicated that his speech and movement were slower than usual and his management team forced him to take a break from music to focus on both his physical and mental well-being. (RELATED: Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Admits To Contemplating Suicide During Battle Against Cancer)

“Everything was f*cked,” Cudi said, recalling the painful memories of his medical setback.

Kid Cudi said he pushed through weeks of therapy to regain his strength and improve his health, according to Esquire. He recalled auditioning for a role in a Broadway play called “Lobby Hero” after his stroke, and not being able to land role. However, he said being able to memorize his lines and make it through the audition process was a huge accomplishment and a milestone moment in his recovery.

“I proved to myself that I could do it,” Kid Cudi told Esquire. “I needed that at the time. I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that shit that happened.”