Best Legit Online Casinos of 2022

With the accessibility and ease of internet gaming, many big legit online casinos that pay real money have established themselves in the name of trustworthiness and safety. Brands like Las Atlantis, Red Dog Casino, Ignition, and Slots Empire are considered top-tier when it comes to legit online casinos. There are other rising stars like MYB Casino, Bovada, and El Royale – legit online casinos that pay real money.

Our researchers assessed each casino according to their specialty and even threw in some welcome bonuses and promos you can take advantage of.

What are the Legit Online Casinos?

To find out the top legit online casinos that pay real money, our research experts broke down the categories into the following: game design and quality, bonuses, customer service, payout speed, and the payment methods available.

After looking over 100 casinos, we finally have our top 8 best legit online casinos in the US this 2022:

Legit online casinos 2022

Best Gambling Site for Live Poker – Ignition

Equal playing field poker

Good bonuses

Cryptocurrency accepted

Good for newcomers

Ignition earns a spot as one of the best legit online casinos that pay real money with its special anonymous play software for live poker. This software keeps the pros and beginners on a level playing field by blocking heads-up displays, making it impossible to exploit opponents’ statistical weakness.

Withdrawal requests in Ignition are processed within 48 to 72 hours and players may contact the dedicated customer service team 24/7 via email.

Aside from establishing a fairer environment all around, Ignition also gives out generous bonuses. The most popular is the Bad Beat Bonus where players can collect 100x of the big blind after losing with aces full of kings or better.

For more bonuses check out our list of casinos with no deposit bonus codes that pay real money!

Best Overall Legit Online Casino That Pays Real Money: Red Dog Casino

Exceptional design

Excellent online casino bonuses

Quality customer service

Red Dog Casino is our top-contender for best online casinos in the US. With a 98.56% payout percentage and a maximum jackpot of $3 million, you’re guaranteed to have a great time playing their real money casino games.

You can get an astounding 225% welcome bonus upon registering, along with its other generous bonus schemes, and earn an extra 25% for Neosurf or BTC deposits.

A prompt live chat support and a phone number is there to resolve concerns, and their withdrawal methods only consist of Bank Wire, Credit Card, and Bitcoin, with a minimum withdrawal of $150. All payouts are processed between 4-5 days.

Best Gambling Site for Slots – Slots.lv

Huge selection of jackpot slots

Bigtime owners (same owners as Ignition and Bovada)

Rewarding VIP program

When playing slots, the most important thing is a high chance of winning. With 50+ jackpot slots, US players can never get bored of hunting for that big win in Slots.lv.

Slots.lv offers a generous welcome bonus of 200% up to $2000. Its reward program allows you to accumulate points while playing certain slot games. You’re automatically enrolled in a VIP program where you can climb the ladder more easily, unlocking bigger and better cash bonuses and other rewards.

Their withdrawal options include Amex, Bitcoin, Mastercard, Paypal, Skrill, Visa, and Wire Transfer, with a payout speed of 1-3 days.

Best Mobile Online Casino – MYB Casino

Live Dealer Casino Games

Players Have Weekly Promotions Available

Reliable Payment Methods

100% Mobile-Optimized

MYB Casino makes betting easy with instant game play and software from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and Visionary iGaming. It offers over 180 casino games including table games, video poker, classic and 3D slots, and live dealer games such as baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

A dedicated customer service team is available to assist players 24/7 via live chat and email. Players can make a minimum withdrawal of $100 and a maximum weekly withdrawal of $2,000 within 48 hours on average, while 5 to 7 days is needed for bank transfers.

Players can enjoy a variety of bonuses starting with 200% up to $1000 welcome bonuses and other ongoing reload bonuses, free spin promotions, and monthly rebates.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Online Casino – Las Atlantis

Multiple bonuses and promotions

Excellent choice of online slots

Low minimum deposits

Beautifully designed

Las Atlantis has over 25 bonuses, but the real money-grabber is their astounding six welcome bonuses on offer–five of which offer a 250%+ deposit match. Many of them also have free spins attached, giving you more chances to win cash.

You can redeem your money through multiple payout options and bank integrations, and most payouts are processed within just a few days. While they offer great deposit and withdrawal options, the payout limit is $2,500, which is low compared to other gambling sites.

Customer support is online 24/7, and you can contact them through live chat, email support, or phone support.

Best Online Casino for Betting – Bovada

Top-notch customer service

Great reputation

Same day payouts and extra promo offer with crypto

Huge number of games for real money

Offers users a loyalty rewards program

Bovada keeps their customers satisfied by adding new games to its already wide selection. New players who use bonus codes are welcomed with a staggering $3,000 bonus. But take note, craps and live dealer games do not count towards the rollover requirement.

No player of Bovada gets left behind with its elite customer services. Reliable agents are ready to help them solve their problems 24/7 via phone, email, or live chat!

Withdrawals at Bovada only take around 24 to 48 hours to process depending on the method used.

Best Online Casino for Fastest Payout – Slots Empire

Impressive bonuses and promotions

Offers practice mode on all slots

Fun Roman theme

Huge selection on progressive slots

Despite the emphasis on slots, Slots Empire still boasts a decent collection of table games and 17 video poker variants. Additionally, a dozen specialty games are available, including blackjack 21 online real money option, Roulette, Sic Bo, Keno, Bingo, and Magic 7s These and more make it one of the best legit casinos that pay real money in the US.

You can safely withdraw your winnings with no fees at multiple payout options, ranging between 24 hours to 5 days. For any concerns, you can reach out to their 24/7 customer support team via live chat, email, or phone.

Best Real-Money Online Casino – El Royale

Huge library of high-quality games

Reliable 24/7 customer support

Zero withdrawal fees

El Royale Casino is a breath of fresh air because of its vintage speakeasy minimalistic layout combined with user-friendly navigations. Its library of over 150 high quality games and slots from the most trusted developers earns it a spot as one of the top-notch legit online casino sites in the US.

It has a variety of welcome bonuses of up to $12,500 for first-time players and other ongoing promotions for all. Players may send their inquiries via email, toll-free phone lines, or live chat around the clock.

El Royale offers zero withdrawal fees, although processing may take longer than its competitors. Bitcoin withdrawals are processed within 3 business days while bank transfers are processed from 5 to 7 days.

How to Find Legit Casinos that Pay Real Money

To know if the online casino you’re eyeing is legit, there are multiple factors that you need to consider. Before spending your hard-earned money to online scams, follow these steps first:

Check the gaming license. This is usually found at the bottom of the page and is dependent on the state you’re playing from. Once you see the gambling commission’s logo, search Google for the legit website and look for the online casino name in the gambling commission’s website. Check the payment methods. If the online casino has strange payment methods or doesn’t offer mainstream payment methods, chances are it’s a scam, which means money transfers are untraceable. Check reviews from other people. Take it with a grain of salt as there are also cases in which a legit online casino may have had a history of malicious practices albeit rare.

Find the right legit online casinos for you

Finding the best legit online casino that suits your liking may be overwhelming. This list gives an overview of the top performing and most legit online casinos in the US. We’ve covered their strengths and weaknesses as well to serve as a guide in finding your best-matched real money online casino. All of these legit online casinos that pay real money are equally legitimate and available in the US, although each varies on its specialty or focus.