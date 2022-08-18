Elon Musk Huddled With GOP Leaders And Donors. Here’s What He Told Them

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Republican Party leaders and donors in Wyoming Tuesday, saying the GOP needed to look more compassionate, according to Axios.

Musk, a personal friend of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, said in response to a question from another attendee that Republicans needed to appeal more to immigrants, Axios reported. He attended the gathering as a guest of McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Asks Elon Musk For Help Running Power Grid As Americans Buy More EVs)

To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2022

“To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!” Musk tweeted Tuesday, shortly before apparently joking about buying Manchester United.

Attendees at the retreat in Wyoming heard Musk warn about the dangers of socialism and praise free-market capitalism in his remarks. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO reportedly complained about an $11 billion tax bill from the sale of some Tesla stock while at the meeting.

Musk voted for Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas, who won a special election in June to replace Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned to take a job as a lobbyist. Musk tweeted that the Democratic Party had become “the party of division and hate” in May.

Musk and McCarthy did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

