Nicholas Brendon From ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Hospitalized With Heart Issues

Popular actor Nicholas Brendon from “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” has been hospitalized with heart issues and is recovering.

His sister announced Tuesday that he was rushed to the emergency room in an ambulance two weeks ago as a result of “a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia).”

“Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments,” she wrote.

Brendon’s sister posted a total of four images to his Instagram page. The first one showed Brendon lying with his arms above his head on a stretcher, inside of an ambulance.

The second image shows Brendon sitting in a hospital wheelchair wearing a hat and mask. A medical cord is visible in the image, and appears to be monitoring his vital signs.

The next image is a close-up shot of Brendon lying in a hospital bed while connected to a blood pressure monitor and a number of other medical monitoring devices. He is shirtless and his hospital bracelet shows that he had been admitted and is receiving medical care for his cardiac issues.

The last picture is of Brendon with his beloved dog reflecting upon memories of better times.

The social media update also relayed a personal message from Brendon, who said he “sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately,” according to the post. It also lists an opportunity to purchase merchandise online in support of the American Heart Association, the Institute for Therapy through the Arts and No Kid Hungry, which are the recipients of order-based donations.

Brendon is best known for his role as Xander Harris in the movie “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” according to TMZ.