‘Texas Flip N Move’ Star Randy Martin Dead At Age 65

Randy Martin, known fondly as “Lone Wolf” from the reality TV show “Texas Flip N Move,” died at the age of 65 Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer.

Martin’s family confirmed the reality star’s death on Facebook with a short statement.

“We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed,” they wrote.

Donna Snow, a longtime friend of the star, wrote a similar post on Twitter and revealed to TMZ that the reality TV star was at home at the time of his passing, with his wife Judy by his side. The “Snow Sisters” star also shared that Martin seemed fairly weak and in bad health when the recently visited, the outlet reported.

Judy stated that her husband was first diagnosed with liver cancer in May 2022, according to TMZ. She recalled her husband as being a man that was beloved by all, the outlet reported.

Martin is well-known for his contributions to “Texas Flip N Move,” which aired on the DIY network. He joined the show in 2014, becoming a prominently featured main cast member by 2015. He played the role of a man that was confident and qualified enough to get big jobs done on his own, even though he wasn’t permitted to glance inside any of the homes before working on them, as that was the twist to the show. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality TV Star Heather Rae Young Sues Strip Club For Using Her Photo)

Martin was known to dominate when it came to purchasing and flipping property, and was full of quick-witted humor and light-hearted jokes, according to TMZ.

Martin’s leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren, who will miss him dearly, TMZ reported.