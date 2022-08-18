DeSantis Announces Office Of Election Crimes And Security Is Arresting 20 Individuals For Voter Fraud

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday his new Office of Election Crimes and Security charged and arrested 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud.

The individuals arrested voted despite having been convicted of murder or sexual assault.

“They did not get their rights restored and yet they went ahead and voted anyways,” DeSantis said during a press conference. “That is against the law and now they’re going to pay the price for it.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Tried To Bring On DeSantis For A Guest Appearance. Here’s How His Press Team Responded)

“I also want to be very clear going forward that we’re going to continue to make sure that our laws are rigorously enforced,” he said.

“As elected leaders, it is incumbent on us to ensure free and fair elections and instill confidence in the voting process,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “No voting system can stand without the backing and confidence of the people it serves, and thanks to Governor DeSantis, we are reinforcing that trust, and Florida’s elections system will serve as the standard-bearer for the rest of the nation.”

In July, DeSantis announced the appointment of Peter Antonacci as Director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security, a division of the Department of State.

“I applaud the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis for creating the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security to help ensure the integrity of our elections,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at the time. “Having confidence that when we cast our vote, it is counted fairly, is critical to our representative democracy.”