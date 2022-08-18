‘Deadly Tactic That Smugglers Use’: Border Patrol Intercepts 18-Wheeler Carrying 150 Migrants

Border Patrol intercepted a semi carrying 150 migrants traveling into the U.S., Chief Border Patrol agent Jason D. Owens said Wednesday.

Owens said that due to “Coordinated efforts of Del Rio Sector & the Government of Mexico, an 18-Wheeler carrying 150 migrants traveling towards the U.S. was successfully interdicted.” (RELATED: Border Patrol Arrests 263 Migrants Crossing Into Florida On ‘Makeshift’ Rafts)

“This has proven to be a deadly tactic that smugglers use,” Owens said.

Luckily no one in this large group needed medical assistance.

Border officials encountered 239,416 migrants at the southern border in May, shattering April’s high. The number of individual encounters then fell 14% in June. Border officials have also conducted 19,144 rescues and 663 deaths at the border between Oct. 1, 2021 and Aug. 6, 2022.

Forty-six migrants were found dead inside an 18-wheeler in Texas in June. The deaths were likely due to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. In the most recent incident, Owens said that no one in the group needed medical help.

The White House rejected responsibility for the incident, claiming that the border is “closed.”