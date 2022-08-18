Student Killed In Alabama After Run-In With Individuals ‘Living Off The Grid’ In National Forest

A University of Central Florida student was shot to death Sunday during an attempted robbery by a female suspect thought to be “living off the grid” in Talladega National Forest.

Adam Simjee was traveling down National Forest Road in Clay County, Alabama, with his girlfriend Mikayla Paulus when Yasmine Hider flagged down their car, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Law enforcement said that Hider asked them for help with her vehicle before holding them at gunpoint and walking them into the woods, the outlet continued.

Simjee and Hider exchanged gunfire after he reportedly informed her that he was also armed, the outlet continued. Both suffered gunshot wounds, the outlet noted. Simjee died, while Hider was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The entire situation was allegedly witnessed by another woman, later identified as Krystal Diane Pinkins, who is believed to be Hider’s accomplice, the Orlando Sentinel continued. Both Hider and Pinkins have been charged with murder, according to the Gadsden Times.

After police arrived on the scene, a search of the area uncovered a camp in the middle of the forest where the two women were staying, the Gadsden Times continued. Authorities were allegedly confronted at the camp by a 5-year-old child carrying a loaded shotgun.

Law enforcement was told that other individuals in the group were “armed and potentially violent,” the Gadsden Times continued. The discovery of the camp was handed over to the National Forest Enforcement Officers, who ensured it will be dismantled. (RELATED: Death Valley National Park Experiences Rare, Massive Flooding)

Pinkins was charged with a single count of murder and endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of kidnapping and robbery, according to People. Hider was charged with one count of murder and two counts of kidnapping and robbery, the outlet noted.