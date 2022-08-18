YouTube Suspends Steven Crowder’s Show Alleging ‘Misinformation’ In Kari Lake Interview

YouTube suspended conservative comedian Steven Crowder’s show over a now-removed interview with Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

The platform said the interview violated their “misinformation policy” because of Lake’s claim that there was “widespread fraud” in the 2020 presidential election, according to Crowder’s tweet posted late Wednesday. Lake told Crowder that if she is elected, she intends to investigate the alleged voter fraud both in the last presidential election and in the gubernatorial primary she recently won.

“Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube,” the notification said.

Crowder accused YouTube of practicing “suppression of political speech” by removing the interview from the platform.

When suspended, a user is unable to upload videos or stories, host livestreams, show playlists, create community posts and navigate viewers to and from premiers, according to their policy.

In a separate post Thursday, Crowder told his viewers he will stream his show from Rumble and his MugClub website. He further vowed to interview Lake again in retaliation to the suspension. (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Conservative Comedian Steven Crowder)

“We’ve been suspended, not for anything I said, but for what the future governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, said regarding election integrity,” Crowder wrote. “The election primary that she just won? YouTube’s decided she’s an extremist, you’re an extremist, so let’s all be extremists together exclusively on Rumble and MugClub. Look, you don’t have to win every fight, you just have to make them wish they picked somebody else. Today, let’s make them wish they picked someone else.”

Crowder alleged Thursday that the platform attacked Lake by removing the interview discussing the “election in which she is currently running.”

“You can upload hardcore homosexuality porn to YouTube, you just can’t say that the “freest and fairest election” was not on the up and up,” he added.

A three minute segment of the interview continues to exist on YouTube, where Lake vowed to issue a declaration of invasion on the U.S.-Mexico border and deploy the National Guard to combat the influx of migrants and drug cartels. She further described her plan to increase the homeless population’s access to beds and shelter.

“We can’t ban ‘urban camping’ as they call it, unless we have enough beds for homeless people in shelters, so we are going to build, almost tent-city style, shelters to get people off the streets and ban the ‘urban camping,” she said. “A lot of times when you’re able to do that, when you’re able to just use on the street, when we make it to where we’re not pushing any of the laws and we’re not coming down on you for that, they will continue to use until they die of an overdose. And I don’t want to see that.”

Lake, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, has dedicated a large portion of her campaign’s platform to allegations that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. She previously claimed the so-called “rigged election” is the “biggest story out there.” Federal election officials said the election was the “most secure in American history,” and that they found no evidence of voter fraud after the recounts.

YouTube did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.