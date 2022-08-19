Former Superstar NBA Player Dwyane Wade Files Petition To Change His Child’s Name, Gender

Former NBA star Dwayne Wade filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday to change his 15-year-old son’s name and gender.

The petition, if successful, would change the superstar son’s name, Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to Spectrum News. The petition says he notified his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, of his decision to file with the court as courtesy, the outlet reports.

Wade told Ellen DeGeneres on her show in February 2020 that his son had come out privately as transgender.

“So once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home—first Zion, I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion, born as a boy—came home and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her,’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,” Wade said. (RELATED: ‘Safer Tucking’: Boston Children’s Hospital Says Teens Can Use Tape To Hide Genitals)

The former NBA star said that he and his wife had reached out at the time for more information and support so they could “give [their] child the best opportunity to be herself.”

“Once Zaya came home and said, ‘I want you to call me Zaya and I’m ready to take on this,’ I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. And this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'” Wade said during the interview.

Wade’s current wife, actress Gabrielle Union, says she is supportive of Zaya.

Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

“As our children show up, it is our job to believe them when they tell us who they are and not impose our dreams, hopes, fears, and desires on them,” she said.