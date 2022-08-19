Mayor’s Office Announces 1,000 Migrant Children Will Attend New York City Schools

New York City announced Friday that will send at least 1,000 migrant children into the city’s school system to meet their educational needs under a new project.

The new program, titled “Project Open Arms,” is expected to provide academic, language access, and social-emotional resources to children in migrant families in anticipation of the fall school semester, according to a press release from officials.

“Under the plan, the city is prioritizing strong interagency collaboration to provide families with a broad range of resources,” according to a press release.

Every child in New York City has the right to education. Announced today, the multi-agency “Project Open Arms” will support families seeking asylum and ensure children start on the first day of school in New York City. pic.twitter.com/G63PU2Nwyq — City of New York (@nycgov) August 19, 2022

“Our city has been, and will always be, a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” New York City mayor Eric Adams said in the release. “‘Project Open Arms’ ensures we are well-prepared to assist asylum-seekers as the school year begins and that we are offering wraparound services to students and families.”

The announcement comes after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York City after Adams criticized Abbott for sending busloads of migrants to Washington D.C. (RELATED: Luxury Times Square Hotel Row NYC To House Hundreds Of Migrant Families)

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in a statement announcing the plan.

The release notes that, since May of this year, approximately 6,000 migrants and asylum-seekers that arrived from border states have gone through the city’s intake process, with some being reticketed to destinations outside of the city.