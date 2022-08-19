Photos Emerge Of Angelina Jolie’s Alleged Injuries From Fight With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing her during a September 2016 flight as photos previously submitted to the FBI are revealed.

The black and white images of Jolie’s hand and elbow are allegedly of the injuries she sustained during her exchange with Pitt on their private jet, according to Page Six. Jolie told investigators that Pitt had been drinking and proceeded to yell at her in a restroom within the plane. She alleged that Pitt “grabbed her by her head” and proceeded to shake her. Jolie alleges Pitt pushed her into the bathroom wall after he “grabbed her by the shoulders,” and yelled “You’re f*cking up this family,” according to Page Six. The newly surfaced images were reportedly submitted to the FBI at the onset of their investigation, according to Page Six.

Pitt and Jolie’s children were with them on the plane, and two of them reportedly appear in the report, according to Page Six. The children allegedly weighed in on the fight unfolding before them them, and after asking if their mother was ok after Pitt’s physical aggression, Pitt allegedly responded by saying, “No, mommy’s not OK. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.” according to Page Six.

One of her children reportedly fired back at Pitt saying, “It’s not her, it’s you, you punk,” which reportedly enraged Pitt even further. Jolie alleges that Pitt then ran toward one of the children “like he was going to attack.” She says she reacted by putting Pitt in a chokehold. Jolie claims he then threw himself backward to shake her off, leading to injuries to her back and elbow, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Rapper Mystikal Arrested For Rape, Domestic Violence)

Angelina Jolie may be trying to run Brad Pitt’s name through the mud all over again, because the information she’s trying to obtain through the FBI and a FOIA request is allegedly info to which she was already privy … sources close to Brad tell TMZ. https://t.co/rGh6UtiL2o — TMZ (@TMZ) August 16, 2022

There were a series of smaller altercations between the couple during the flight in addition to the ones mentioned above, according to Page Six. The images that have surfaced allegedly depict “a rug burn type wound” on her left hand.

The now-released images were previously in the possession of the FBI, which completed its investigation of the matter in November 2016 without arresting or charging Pitt in connection to this incident, according to Page Six.

“It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors,” the report said, according to Page Six.