Rapper Trapboy Freddy’s Tiger Cub Seized During Arrest On Firearms Charges In Dallas

Popular rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested Wednesday at a home on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in Dallas’ RedBird section on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police also seized his pet tiger.

Officers were dispatched to the home at roughly 2.00 p.m. to assist U.S. Marshals in serving Trapboy Freddy, whose real name is Devarius Dontez Moore. Erin Dooley, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas confirmed the charges, but could not respond to requests for additional information surrounding the rapper’s arrest, according to The Dallas Morning News. It remains unclear whether Trapboy Freddy is still in police custody or secured an attorney, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested by cops for a weapons charge … but it might’ve been a good idea for officers to bring a zookeeper along, too. https://t.co/WuxwsTnT4o — TMZ (@TMZ) August 19, 2022

During the arrest, police located an exotic animal — a tiger — in the home, and called in Dallas Animal Services to secure it, according to The Dallas Morning News. The tiger has subsequently been removed from the premises and is currently in protective custody with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, according to TMZ.

The rapper has not yet been charged in relation to keeping the exotic animal within his home.(RELATED: Chris, Liam, And Luke Hemsworth Are Funding Research To Revive Extinct Wild Animal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trapboy Freddy (@trapboyfreddy)

Trapboy Freddy made no secret of his tiger. He publicly posted images with the cub on social media and proudly boasted of his bond with his furry companion.

He is due to appear in court Friday in relation to the firearms charges.