DCNF Reporter Details New York City’s Plan To Educate Migrant Children Bused From Border

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter discussed New York City’s plan to put 1,000 migrant children into the city’s public schools on NewsNation Friday evening.

“I want to make sure everyone’s clear because migrants have been coming to these cities for year now,” investigative reporter Jennie Taer told “Rush Hour” host Nichole Berlie. “This is not a new phenomenon, but it is new to Eric Adams, who is discovering this through the busses that are coming from Texas that Gov. Greg Abbott is sending.” (RELATED: ‘The Entire Process Was Voluntary’: DCNF Reporter Debunks DC Mayor’s Claim About Migrants)

New York City announced it was sending 1,000 children of migrants to its public school system Friday as part of Project Open Arms.

WATCH:

“‘Project Open Arms’ ensures we are well-prepared to assist asylum-seekers as the school year begins and that we are offering wraparound services to students and families,” Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City said in a Friday press release.

Adams and Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., have both criticized Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona for sending migrants via busses, claiming the migrants have been “tricked.” Migrants interviewed by the DCNF have denied being tricked, saying they have taken the busses voluntarily.

“These migrants know to come to these cities because they get public resources,” Taer said. “So, I’ve talked to many of them that have arrived in D.C. that are bound for New York City and some at the border that are bound for New York City. They know they can get public benefits in those areas and often ask me where they can get those.”

Adams did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

