It’s Time To Save American Children From Our Generation’s Mengele Experiments

Like the Nazi’s Dr. Josef Mengele, modern medical professionals are surgically removing children’s genitals and prescribing pharmaceutical treatments that result in distorted anatomy.
German SS officer Josef Mengele was called “the Angel of Death” and performed horrific medical experiments on children at Auschwitz, including experimental surgeries that left them mutilated or dead. Similarly, children with gender dysphoria who undergo gender-affirming surgery are often left scared, sterile, and with lifelong medical needs.
Videos taken from the Boston Children’s Hospital YouTube channel, which had been publicly available for months, showed doctors attesting that the hospital is seeing patients as young as “two and three” for gender dysphoria.
“A good portion of children do know as early as from the womb” that they are transgender.
At Boston Children’s Hospital “we see a variety of young children all the way down to ages 2 and 3.” pic.twitter.com/BIatsHFdkS
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022
Some treatments for gender confusion permit children to dress, play and present as the other gender, while other treatments prescribe irreversible procedures like administering cross-sex hormones or performing sex change surgery. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends physicians accept a child’s preferred gender rather than their biological sex. This is commonly referred to as “gender-affirming care.” (RELATED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill To Make ‘Gender Affirming Care’ On Minors A Felony)
“The best way to approach gender with patients is to inquire directly and nonjudgmentally about their experience and feelings before applying any labels,” the APA stated. “There is a limited but growing body of evidence that suggests that using an integrated affirmative model results in young people having fewer mental health concerns whether they ultimately identify as transgender,” the statement continued.
Boston Children’s Hospital, and other gender centers like Southern California’s Kaiser Permanente, follow the Standards of Care (SOC) detailed in guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).
WPATH is a non-profit organization for transgender care professionals that recommends treatment options for people who identify as transgender. Its latest SOC, SOC version 8, has not been released but is expected to lower the minimum age to 17 for recommending sex change surgeries, including hysterectomies, reported the AP.
🚨 A confidential document from WPATH, the most influential transgender health association, shows the plan to lower the recommended age for minors to obtain cross-sex hormones and irreversible chest, genital and face surgeries. These guidelines are already being implemented. pic.twitter.com/F6Pd508mAZ
— Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) August 15, 2022
The co-director of the National Center for Gender Spectrum Health, Dianne Berg, raised concerns that “gender-affirming care” brushes past important assessment work needed to determine if the child has gender dysphoria or not.
“I don’t want to be a gatekeeper. But I also worry that in opening the gates, we’re going to have more adolescents that don’t engage in the reflective work needed in order to make sound decisions, and there might end up being more people when they are older that are like, ‘Oh, hmm—now I am not sure about this,'” Berg told The Atlantic.
“Under the motivation to be supportive and to be affirming and to be non-stigmatizing, I think the pendulum has swung so far that now we’re maybe not looking as critically at the issues as we should be,” she added. (RELATED: Former Trans Woman Praises Laws Banning Sex Change Surgeries, Puberty Blockers For Minors)
It’s not ‘top surgery.’
It’s a radical elective double mastectomy performed on healthy girls who have been sucked into a cult by groomer schools and online influencers. pic.twitter.com/q4JKyrVUS2
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 17, 2022
Boston Children’s Hospital performed over 200 “gender affirmation” surgeries between 2017 and 2020, which included chest surgeries on patients as young as 15 and at least one vaginoplasty.
The hospital’s Center for Gender Surgery co-director, Dr. Oren Ganor, said that a vaginoplasty attempts to turn a male penis into a neovagina, according to videos previously published on the hospital’s YouTube channel.
“We use the scrotal and penial skin in order to reconstruct the vagina,” said Ganor, according to a recording of one of Boston Children’s Hospital’s YouTube videos. “We use some of the tissue to reconstruct things the way they were supposed to be for that patient.”
Puberty blockers stop penile growth, so there may not be enough tissue.
In this case, a piece of the colon or stomach is cut out and used to help form the neovagina.
Of course, this comes with severe complications. pic.twitter.com/C6RBhPWBIf
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 16, 2022
A web archive of the hospital’s website showed that until Aug. 12 the Center for Gender Surgery eligibility requirements for the surgery lists the minimum age at 17.
“To qualify for gender affirmation at Boston Children’s Hospital, you must be at least 18 years old for phalloplasty or metoidioplasty and at least 17 years old for vaginoplasty,” the web archive stated.
After the recordings of Boston Children’s Hospital’s YouTube videos promoting gender-affirming care for minors went viral the hospital appears to have removed the reference that a 17-year-old could receive a vaginoplasty. The website now states that patients must be 18 years of age to qualify.
I do not want to tweet this, but it’s what testosterone does. pic.twitter.com/hoxfAHhXUA
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 19, 2022
Dr. Jay Richards, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in August that the number of gender affirmation surgeries happening at places like Boston Children’s Hospital doesn’t accurately show the scope of how gender ideology is affecting children.
“It’s crucial to understand that this ‘treatment’ involves a series of interventions, starting with ‘social transition’ and then puberty blockers, followed by cross-sex hormones and then surgery. Boston Children’s has been up to its eyeballs in this process,” Richards said.
“We know that until recently, almost all young kids with gender dysphoria reconciled with their sexed bodies after they get through puberty,” he said. “The effect of ‘gender affirmation’ and early social transition, in contrast, is to put kids on a fast track to surgical intervention and sterilization. Once done, such sterilization can’t be undone.”
I am in fact, not a bot. Maybe I’m a grifter? Or a Socratic terror-tits (I don’t know how to spell all that) pic.twitter.com/l6mLUNVF1z
— Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) August 19, 2022
Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Norman Spack, a co-founder of Boston Children’s Hospital’s transgender treatment program Gender Multispeciality Service (formerly Gender Management Services Clinic), spoke to participants at a TED Talk in 2013 about preventing puberty through cross-sex hormones through a “12-16-18” program.
The numbers refer to the ages at which minors will move to the next stage of their transgender care, often with the ultimate goal of genital surgery, according to his lecture. (RELATED: Yes, Doctors Are Performing Sex Change Surgeries On Kids)
“In a program, they call 12-16-18, around age 12 is when they give the blocking hormones, and then at age 16, with retesting, they re-qualify to receive — now remember, the blocking hormones are reversible, but when you give the hormones of the opposite sex, you now start spouting breasts and facial hair and voice change, depending on what you’re using, and those effects are permanent or require surgery to remove, or electrolysis, and you can never really affect the voice. So this is serious, and this is 15-, 16-year-old stuff,” he stated.
Spack said that patients younger than twelve can’t be treated with cross-sex hormones because “they’ll end up stunted in growth” and cause infertility. Instead, he describes a process where the doctor prescribes puberty blockers to “buy time” for the child.
Do you know, @DARollins, that all of the boys who start on puberty blockers at Tanner Stage 2 will never have any sexual function?
The President-Elect of WPATH admits to it. Listen to this.pic.twitter.com/jauzTovSKn
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 20, 2022
Lupron, a commonly prescribed puberty blocker for girls who identify as boys, works by suppressing estrogen production in pre-pubescent females. An Oklahoma woman, Sharissa Derricott, told PBS in 2017 that she suffered daily from the long-term effects of being prescribed Lupron as a young girl.
“It just feels like I’m being punished for basically being experimented on when I was a child,” she said. “I’d hate for a child to be put on Lupron, get to my age and go through the things I have been through.”
Derricott said that she has chronic pain from degenerative disc disease and fibromyalgia and that her teeth are weak and crack from the enamel shedding.
Former WPATH board member, psychologist Dr. Erica Anderson told Quillette in January the decision to resign from the U.S. Professional Association for Transgender Health in 2021 came when Anderson “could no longer continue in good conscience to support the direction of the USPATH.”
“I’m worried that gender minority identities have become a bit trendy, and that with the weird circumstances of the last two years of the pandemic, adolescents who are notoriously susceptible to peer influence have found it necessary to have their communication and their social relationships online. They’ve gotten more information, and more social support online than ever before, and they’re reliant on it,” Anderson, a biological male who identifies as female, said.
“I will tell you, having had many, many hundreds of interviews with kids and families, I don’t give a 13- or 14-year-old carte blanche just because they say magic words,” Anderson continued. “To just say that if a kid says they’re trans, they’re trans, and so treat them as such, and expedite gender-affirming medical support? No.”