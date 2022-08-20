It’s Time To Save American Children From Our Generation’s Mengele Experiments

Like the Nazi’s Dr. Josef Mengele, modern medical professionals are surgically removing children’s genitals and prescribing pharmaceutical treatments that result in distorted anatomy.

German SS officer Josef Mengele was called “the Angel of Death” and performed horrific medical experiments on children at Auschwitz, including experimental surgeries that left them mutilated or dead. Similarly, children with gender dysphoria who undergo gender-affirming surgery are often left scared, sterile, and with lifelong medical needs.

Videos taken from the Boston Children’s Hospital YouTube channel, which had been publicly available for months, showed doctors attesting that the hospital is seeing patients as young as “two and three” for gender dysphoria.

“A good portion of children do know as early as from the womb” that they are transgender. At Boston Children’s Hospital “we see a variety of young children all the way down to ages 2 and 3.” pic.twitter.com/BIatsHFdkS — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

Some treatments for gender confusion permit children to dress, play and present as the other gender, while other treatments prescribe irreversible procedures like administering cross-sex hormones or performing sex change surgery. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends physicians accept a child’s preferred gender rather than their biological sex. This is commonly referred to as “gender-affirming care.” (RELATED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill To Make ‘Gender Affirming Care’ On Minors A Felony)

“The best way to approach gender with patients is to inquire directly and nonjudgmentally about their experience and feelings before applying any labels,” the APA stated. “There is a limited but growing body of evidence that suggests that using an integrated affirmative model results in young people having fewer mental health concerns whether they ultimately identify as transgender,” the statement continued.

Boston Children’s Hospital, and other gender centers like Southern California’s Kaiser Permanente, follow the Standards of Care (SOC) detailed in guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

WPATH is a non-profit organization for transgender care professionals that recommends treatment options for people who identify as transgender. Its latest SOC, SOC version 8, has not been released but is expected to lower the minimum age to 17 for recommending sex change surgeries, including hysterectomies, reported the AP.

🚨 A confidential document from WPATH, the most influential transgender health association, shows the plan to lower the recommended age for minors to obtain cross-sex hormones and irreversible chest, genital and face surgeries. These guidelines are already being implemented. pic.twitter.com/F6Pd508mAZ — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) August 15, 2022

The co-director of the National Center for Gender Spectrum Health, Dianne Berg, raised concerns that “gender-affirming care” brushes past important assessment work needed to determine if the child has gender dysphoria or not.