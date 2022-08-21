‘Most Impressive, Incredible And Productive Speaker’: Schiff Drools Over Pelosi

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff drooled over Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.

Host Jake Tapper was discussing the upcoming midterm elections, noting how Pelosi had previously said in 2018 she would step down from the role in 2022.

“There’s already been some jockeying behind the scenes to replace her as either speaker or house minority leader. Would you want to be leader of the house democratic caucus?” Tapper asked. (RELATED: Major Pollster Increases Republican’s Predicted Midterm Advantage – Abortion Ruling Not Moving The Needle For Dems)

“Well, first, I think the Speaker has been truly the most impressive, incredible and productive speaker in our history. So, I hope that she’ll stay. If she makes the decision not to stay, right now all I’m focused on is making sure that we are successful in this midterms, and we have a majority to pick up the next speaker. And frankly, I’m very encouraged by the fact that momentum seems to be moving our direction and we have a greater and greater chance of holding onto the majority and therefore, holding onto our democracy.”

Republicans led Democrats for nearly a year on the generic ballot in polls heading into the midterm elections, but Democrats have picked up steam since late June, with the parties virtually tied in the polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed concern recently about Republicans’ chance to take back the Senate, saying “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different, they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”