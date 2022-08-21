Joe Rogan’s Reaction To Monster UFC Knockout Goes Viral

Joe Rogan’s reaction to the monster UFC knockout Saturday night went viral after the podcaster was in pure shock following the upset win by Leon Edwards.

The main event matchup for the welterweight title was between champion Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. Usman had won 15 consecutive matches before Saturday’s fight and was predicted as the likely winner prior to the event. Usman won three of the first four rounds, but during the fifth and final round Edwards made a remarkable comeback. Edwards kicked Usman’s head and knocked him out, winning the match and ruining Usman’s streak.

Rogan’s reaction also went viral, with the UFC commentator screaming “Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness!” while in complete shock, grabbing both of his co-broadcasters. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Accuses FBI Of Raiding Mar-A-Lago To ‘Knock’ Trump Out Of 2024 Election)

“We were writing [Edwards’] obituary,” fellow broadcaster Daniel Cormier said.

JOE ROGAN WAS ALL OF US 😱🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/8ZVIFt8Ir6 — #UFC278 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 21, 2022

Edwards, who was born in Jamaica but is England-based, said the win is “more for the people that grew up where I grew up,” according to ESPN. “I know it. I felt it. I felt the pressure. I felt the doubt. I felt people saying it couldn’t be done. I was born with nothing.”