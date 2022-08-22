‘We Need To End This Interview’: Interviewer Dr. Paul Saladino Shocks Danica Patrick With Diet Facts

Retired NASCAR champion Danica Patrick was part of a podcast interview with Dr. Paul Saladino in August, and she apparently couldn’t handle some of the healthy eating information he was dishing out.

The podcast, titled ‘Worst Vegetables to Eat,’ was a discussion about the different nutritional value found in a variety of vegetables and foods, and the impact that eating such foods has on the human body. Dr. Saladino launched into a discussion about analyzing the nutrients derived from spinach, explaining to Patrick that it isn’t necessarily the best vegetable to add to her diet.

Patrick received a very detailed analysis about how food chelates in the body, or how it interacts with and breaks down in the body. She appeared to be listening intently to what Dr. Saladino was saying about how certain foods are broken down when consumed.

The moment the conversation veered into how chocolate oxalates and wreaks havoc on the body, Patrick tapped out. She appeared horrified at the mere thought of it.

“We need to end this interview. It’s over. I am done,” Patrick joked during the podcast.

“Don’t ruin my life!” she added.

Spinach seemed easy enough for her to give up, despite the fact that Patrick admitted it was a vegetable she consumes on a regular basis. Dr. Saladino asked Patrick why she would reach for spinach, in order to see how much she knew about the topic at hand. “I am eating it because I do think that there are some nutrients to it. But I also think that there’s fiber in it,” Patrick said. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Has Reverse-Boob Job After Implants Cause Health Problems)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Saladino then discouraged eating spinach, but managed to add humor to the otherwise scientific information he rattled off by telling Patrick that cutting out certain fruits and vegetables would reduce gas within the body.

“It’s just easier to be a human when you can be around people and not have to sneak over to the corner to fart or something,” Dr. Saladino said.

“I can’t say that’s a huge problem!” Patrick quipped at the farting conversation.