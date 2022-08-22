Female Musician Chrisean Rock Arrested After Punching Her Boyfriend In The Face…Again

Police arrested American musical artist Chrisean Rock after she punched her boyfriend, Blueface, at a bar in Arizona.

Blueface took to social media to relay the series of events to fans. He alleged that Chrisean took his phone into the Whiskey Row bar in Scottsdale, was told to leave, and then punched him in the face, according to his Instagram post. Police stated that Chrisean was arrested for misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, according to TMZ.

Cameras captured the moment she stood up and landed two hard hits right into her boyfriend’s face. She was eventually detained by security until police arrived, according to TMZ. The video shows a number of police officers working to get her into handcuffs. Blueface also alleged that Chrisean was physically aggressive with security guards. (RELATED: Former NFL Star Michael Irvin Finds Himself At The Center Of This Wild Bar Brawl Video)

Blueface did not make any attempt to retaliate against Chrisean after being punched by her nor does it appear that this seemingly tumultuous relationship has been called off, according to TMZ.

This incident unfolded less than a month after a previous video surfaced of Chrisean hitting Blueface in public in the streets of Hollywood, according to the outlet. “We don’t ever make the same mistake twice” Blueface said, referencing the initial physical altercation from a few weeks prior.