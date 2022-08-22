Police Reportedly Arrest Mariah Carey’s Alleged Burglars

The Sandy Springs Police Department has reportedly arrested the men allegedly responsible for burglarizing Mariah Carey’s home in July.

Police took Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff into custody and arrested them for their alleged involvement in a series of crimes in Atlanta, including the incident at Carey’s home, according to TMZ. Carey is reportedly “so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately.” She was not home at the time the alleged thieves targeted her residence July 27. Information about stolen items is not yet public.

Caldwell, Anderson and Huff are believed to be responsible for a number of armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in the Atlanta area, according to TMZ. A number of celebrity estates were reportedly targeted as part of the home invasions.

An unidentified man was shot during an altercation in one of the home invasions, TMZ reported. The extent of his injuries have not yet been revealed. (RELATED: ‘He Shot My Arm Off!’: Elderly Liquor Store Owner Stops Robbery)

Carey may have become an easy target after she posted a number of social media images and videos to her Instagram page, which revealed her home was uninhabited at the time of the burglary, TMZ noted. The star has flaunted her fortune and luxurious lifestyle online in the past.

Carey is reportedly working with police to prevent a similar situation from unfolding again, and she has been busy restoring and redecorating her home after the ordeal.