The Queen’s Bizarre Dietary Habit She’s Kept Since Childhood

Queen Elizabeth II’s former private chef says she’s eaten one of the same meals almost every day since she was a child.

Chef Darren McGrady worked for the queen for around 11 years, and spilled the gossip on her strange eating habits in a resurfaced clip from his pretty popular YouTube channel. He claimed that the queen absolutely loves to eat jam sandwiches, a British tradition for after tea, as seen in the YouTube episode.

“The queen was served jam pennies in the nursery as a little girl. She’s had them for afternoon tea ever since,” McGrady told his viewers. “Just bread and jam with a little butter, usually strawberry jam.” The sandwiches are then cut into circles roughly the same size as an old British penny, he told the audience.

The strawberry jam served to the queen was made at Balmoral Castle, with “gorgeous Scottish strawberries” that came directly from the gardens, McGrady noted. “The queen would eat strawberries three or four nights a week in Balmoral if they were in season,” he continued. (RELATED: Harry And Meghan Visit The Queen For The First Time After Ditching The Royals)

Prior to the queen celebrating her Platinum Jubilee and 96th birthday earlier in 2022, it was revealed she drinks a cup of Earl Grey tea, without milk and sugar, alongside biscuits every morning, Hello Magazine reported. This was known as a “pre-breakfast” meal, but her main breakfast often included fish.