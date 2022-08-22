‘I Am The State, The State Is Me’: Tucker Carlson Mocks Fauci’s Alleged Lies About COVID-19

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson mocked White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s alleged false claims and inconsistencies about COVID-19.

Carlson noted that Fauci has made several incorrect conclusions about both the virus and the vaccine in an attempt to “give more power” to the Biden administration. “Tony Fauci has been consistent on one point, one point really only,” Carlson said. “And that is that you need to give more power to the Biden administration. His patrons.”

Fauci announced Monday that he will step down from his position at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and from advising the White House this upcoming December.

He played a segment of Fauci in July arguing there should have been “more stringent restrictions” imposed in order to prevent asymptomatic individuals from spreading the virus.

“Much more stringent restrictions,” Carlson continued. “We’re not Sigmund Freud, but if you don’t note a little sexual pleasure, he said stringent restrictions. You’re blind to the obvious. But all of it is fake, totally fake. It’s been studied. Researchers at Johns Hopkins admitting that lockdowns didn’t actually work. They did ruin people’s lives for no reason whatsoever.”

Francis Collins, Former Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, wrote an email to Fauci in October 2020, stating that the Great Barrington Declaration must have a “quick and devastating published takedown of its premises,” Carlson said. The Declaration advocated a targeted approach to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19 and received a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Michael Levitt. The Daily Caller co-founder said the push to shut down certain information regarding COVID-19 restrictions led Fauci to behave as a dictator rather than a scientist.

Carlson showed footage of Fauci from a November 2021 interview telling CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that people who “aim their bullets at Tony Fauci” are “criticizing science.” Fauci made a similar remark to MSNBC in June 2021 where he said critics of him are “attacking science.”

“Ok, first of all, the only people who refer to themselves in public, non ironically, in the third person are Fidel Castro and mental patients,” the host said. “That should’ve been a tip off right there. I am science? I’m the state, the state is me. Woah, settle down, megalomania man. This is nuts! And yet it’s not Fauci who’s been damaged by this kind of behavior serially over years. It’s anyone who criticizes him. The Biden administration arrested one of Tony Fauci’s top critics, Peter Navarro. They hauled him out of Reagan airport in leg irons.”

He went on to criticize the peaceful retirement of Fauci while the Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland targeted former President Donald Trump over storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home. Carlson and several others have speculated that Fauci is stepping down to avoid an investigation into his handling of the pandemic after the likely Republican takeover of Congress following the midterm elections. (RELATED: ‘Sociopathic Liar And Political Hack’: America Reacts To Fauci’s Retirement Announcement)

Republicans, conservatives and some medical professionals have repeatedly accused Fauci of lying about having funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. After adamantly denying that his agency had funded the procedure, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) admitted in October 2021 that its grantee, EcoHealth Alliance, notified the agency that they had funded gain-of-function experiments between June 2018 and May 2019. The NIAID funded EcoHealth to study bat-based coronaviruses in China which led to the transfer of $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci also hesitated to answer the reason those who had recovered from COVID were required to take the vaccine during a 2021 interview with CNN. Many triple and quadruple vaccinated individuals, including President Joe Biden, have tested positive despite previous claims that those who have been vaccinated are unlikely to get sick.